Zacks: Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Vipshop ( NYSE VIPS ) traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.44. 8,512,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,693. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4,933.15, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3,636.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,304,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,758 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Vipshop by 921.0% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,758,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Vipshop by 316,672.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,484,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 553.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,896,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 49.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,708,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

