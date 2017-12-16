Zacks: Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Barclays upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE DFS ) opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26,824.76, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $75.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,076,299.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 751,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,023,648.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $2,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,150,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,335,343. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 921,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,286,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 634,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,453,000 after buying an additional 346,406 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,035,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,619,000 after buying an additional 3,475,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

