Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (YNGA) Upgraded to Overweight by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (LON:YNGA) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,500 ($20.19) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,350 ($18.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.52) price target on shares of Young & Co.'s Brewery plc in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (LON:YNGA) opened at GBX 1,388 ($18.68) on Tuesday. Young & Co.'s Brewery plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($19.11).

In other Young & Co.'s Brewery plc news, insider Torquil Sligo-Young sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.44), for a total transaction of £17,289.40 ($23,269.72).

Young & Co.'s Brewery plc Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. is engaged in managing pubs. The Company operates through three segments: Young’s managed houses, Geronimo managed houses and the Ram Pub Company. Both Young’s and Geronimo managed houses operate pubs. It is engaged in sales of drink, food and the provision of accommodation.

