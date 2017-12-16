Yandex (YNDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yandex from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.20 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Yandex from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of Yandex (YNDX) remained flat at $$32.05 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,612. Yandex has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10,441.09, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Yandex had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.64 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

