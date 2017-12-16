Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc ( NYSE XHR ) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.28. 2,450,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,252. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $2,380.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.94%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

