Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Major Shareholder John S. Stafford III Purchases 6,215 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $128,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 602,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,380. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $28.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 77.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,690,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xencor by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 57.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 104,638 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $2,292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 48.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 93,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.
