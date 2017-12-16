Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,037 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 191.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 107.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 1,201,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,223.90, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $75.36 and a 52-week high of $114.49.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 97.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Worldwide Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, Director George Herrera sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $32,910.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

