Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $32,910.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) opened at $112.61 on Friday. Wyndham Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.36 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 97.31% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Wyndham Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wyndham Worldwide will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.65%.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

