WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of WPX Energy worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 242,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE WPX) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,476,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.38 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. WPX Energy’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

WPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

WARNING: “WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/wpx-energy-inc-wpx-holdings-raised-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.