World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,581 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of World Fuel Services worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,052,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,381,000 after purchasing an additional 355,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,695,000 after purchasing an additional 236,408 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $101,136,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,345,000 after purchasing an additional 95,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 49.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,550,000 after purchasing an additional 859,392 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corp (INT) opened at $27.82 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,839.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. BidaskClub raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

