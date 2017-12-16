Wolfe Research Boosts Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 4,128,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,904. The stock has a market cap of $3,497.51, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $892.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541,840 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,199,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,205,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,829,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 680,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

