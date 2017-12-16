WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (DFJ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DFJ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.55% of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DFJ) traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. 22,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,458. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $80.37.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

