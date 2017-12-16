Shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) fell 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 628,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,064,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Westwater Resources (WWR) Stock Price Down 9.9%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/westwater-resources-wwr-stock-price-down-9-9.html.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources Inc, formerly Uranium Resources, Inc, is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.