Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (NYSE:MMU) opened at $14.40 on Friday. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

In other Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 2,000 shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax as is consistent with preservation of principal. It seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in long-term investment grade municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities (municipal obligations).

