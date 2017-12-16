Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE WAL) traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,811. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5,939.09, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $217,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $9,611,590. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

