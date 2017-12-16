Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake Boosted by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 316,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 272,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 103,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,477,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $3,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,482 shares of company stock worth $10,471,050. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,467,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,802,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $291,614.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

