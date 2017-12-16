Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 21.20% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 worth $25,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 by 28.1% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 32,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) opened at $24.76 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate attractive total returns through opportunistic investments in mortgage-backed security (MBS). It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in non-agency residential MBS and commercial MBS.

