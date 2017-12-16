Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.27 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $25,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $643,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $500,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,813 shares of company stock worth $1,266,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co ( NYSE SMG ) traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5,872.10, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $376.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.27 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-25-27-million-position-in-scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg.html.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.