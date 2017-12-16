Wayfair (W) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Wayfair (W) traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. 2,064,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,954. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 658.45%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Oblak sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $28,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $78,562.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,564. Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 78,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

