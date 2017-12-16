WashingtonFirst Bankshares (WFBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:WFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ WFBI) opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.67, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.11. WashingtonFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:WFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 million. WashingtonFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.00%. analysts predict that WashingtonFirst Bankshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. WashingtonFirst Bankshares’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

In other WashingtonFirst Bankshares news, CEO Shaza L. Andersen sold 12,314 shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $423,232.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,091.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Muldoon sold 2,500 shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFBI. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,477,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 925.9% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 236,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 91,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 84,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 372,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares Company Profile

WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Bank (the Bank), operates banking offices throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company’s segments include Commercial Bank, Mortgage Bank, Wealth Management and Other. In addition, the Company provides wealth management services through its subsidiary, 1st Portfolio, Inc (Wealth Advisors), located in Fairfax, Virginia, and mortgage banking services through the Bank’s subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Mortgage Corporation, which operates in two locations: Fairfax, Virginia and Rockville, Maryland.

