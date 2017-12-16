Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Wal-Mart Stores worth $149,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,673,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,997,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,360,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,579,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,103,426,000 after acquiring an additional 580,373 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,263,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $701,080,000 after acquiring an additional 174,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,874,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,623,000 after acquiring an additional 607,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE WMT) traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. 16,141,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,804. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $287,691.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $122.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market weight” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.96.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, Director S Robson Walton sold 826,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $79,677,612.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,345,065 shares in the company, valued at $322,430,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $119,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,421,174 shares of company stock worth $1,366,398,832 over the last 90 days. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

