W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 103,938 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.8% of W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herndon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) opened at $152.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $182.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $142,571.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, August 18th. Vetr downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.52 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded International Business Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, UBS restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.24.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

