Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

VIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Viveve Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 target price on Viveve Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth $296,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 93.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 18.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,473,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 233,585 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 244,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,581. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 275.77% and a negative net margin of 257.58%. Viveve Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a medical device, Geneveve, for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity, for improved sexual function, and for vaginal rejuvenation. The Company’s, Geneveve, is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity, which includes three components: the Viveve System (a radio frequency (RF), generator housed in a table-top console), a reusable handpiece and a single-use treatment tip, as well as several other consumable accessories.

