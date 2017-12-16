Visionary Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,274,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE B) opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3,312.60, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $357.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.01 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Christopher J. Stephens sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $997,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

