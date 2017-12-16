Visionary Asset Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,264,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 301,377 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,208,000 after purchasing an additional 733,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,067,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,252,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC ) opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13,131.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.93%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,500 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.26, for a total transaction of $240,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,490. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

