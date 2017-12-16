Visionary Asset Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock

Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $979,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,422,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 603,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 338,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE PSX ) opened at $99.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50,920.90, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

