Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $650,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,056,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,136,000 after buying an additional 205,721 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,270,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,834,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

Becton Dickinson and Co ( NYSE BDX ) opened at $221.46 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $161.50 and a 52-week high of $229.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,874.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/vident-investment-advisory-llc-invests-650000-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.