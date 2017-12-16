Viad Corp (VVI) Position Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of Viad worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viad by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,859,000 after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Viad by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Viad by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Viad by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viad by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Viad Corp ( NYSE VVI ) traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 179,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,148.15, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Viad had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $339.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Viad’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Viad’s payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,100 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $117,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

