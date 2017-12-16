VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Excess Return (UGAZ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 20th

Shares of VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA UGAZ) opened at $5.38 on Friday. VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Excess Return has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Excess Return in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

