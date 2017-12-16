ValuEngine downgraded shares of First BancTrust (OTCMKTS:FIRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

First BancTrust (OTCMKTS:FIRT) opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. First BancTrust has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.87, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Get First BancTrust alerts:

First BancTrust (OTCMKTS:FIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/valuengine-downgrades-first-banctrust-firt-to-hold.html.

First BancTrust Corporation is a financial holding company whose principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiaries, First Bank & Trust, IL (Bank), ECS Service Corporation and First Charter Service Corporation. FBTC Statutory Trust I (Trust) is an unconsolidated subsidiary of the Company.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First BancTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BancTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.