Valhi (VHI) and Venator Materials (VNTR) Critical Contrast

Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valhi and Venator Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Venator Materials 0 2 11 0 2.85

Valhi currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. Venator Materials has a consensus price target of $27.46, indicating a potential upside of 26.96%. Given Venator Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than Valhi.

Dividends

Valhi pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Venator Materials does not pay a dividend. Valhi pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valhi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valhi and Venator Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $1.57 billion 1.28 -$15.90 million $0.23 25.65 Venator Materials $2.31 billion 1.00 -$87.00 million N/A N/A

Valhi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Valhi and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 4.13% -119.24% 7.22% Venator Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Venator Materials beats Valhi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Component Products, Waste Management, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including NL Industries, Inc., Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos), CompX International Inc. (CompX) and Waste Control Specialists LLC (WCS). The Chemicals segment operates through Kronos. Kronos is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2). The Component Products segment operates through CompX. CompX is a manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and a range of other industries. The Waste Management segment operates through WCS. The Real Estate Management and Development segment operates through Basic Management, Inc. (BMI) and The LandWell Company (LandWell).

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing titanium dioxide (TiO2), functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Company derives TiO2 is from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. Functional additives are barium and zinc based inorganic chemicals. It also manufactures zinc and barium functional additives. It also manufactures wood protection chemicals used primarily in residential and commercial applications. The Company operates 27 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries with a total nameplate production capacity of approximately 1.3 million metric tons per year.

