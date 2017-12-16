Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Director Stephen M. Waters Sells 1,000 Shares

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $87,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen M. Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Stephen M. Waters sold 1,600 shares of Valero Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $126,192.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Stephen M. Waters sold 656 shares of Valero Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $49,764.16.

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE VLO) traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.19. 6,579,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,000. The firm has a market cap of $39,270.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 8,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.28.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

