Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX) Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 108,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 10.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE VRX) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,811,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $6,860.29, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.22. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In related news, Director John Paulson acquired 344,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,956,710.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

