Vail Resorts (MTN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vail Resorts earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0878496529954 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Vail Resorts (MTN) traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.84. 548,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,833.38, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $237.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $1.053 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.
MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.22.
In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $1,226,591.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 115,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.73, for a total transaction of $25,350,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,742 shares of company stock valued at $51,804,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.
