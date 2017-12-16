USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 331.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 80.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $194,432.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ) opened at $154.25 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115,966.05, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.79.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

