USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $5.78 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 269,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 42,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 113,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 66,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187,363.28, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.18 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $578,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $95,092.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,914. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

