Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.1%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) opened at $22.95 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $894.64, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John T. Hayes sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

