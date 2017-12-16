Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.24) price target on shares of Urban&Civic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Urban&Civic alerts:

Shares of Urban&Civic (LON UANC) opened at GBX 280 ($3.77) on Tuesday. Urban&Civic has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 281.75 ($3.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Urban&Civic’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow purchased 17,800 shares of Urban&Civic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £48,950 ($65,881.56).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Urban&Civic (UANC) Coverage Initiated at Numis Securities” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/urbancivic-uanc-coverage-initiated-at-numis-securities.html.

About Urban&Civic

Urban&Civic plc invests in and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. It develops brownfield areas of land for mixed-use housing led projects; commercial properties, such as bespoke employment, retail, residential, and leisure projects; and commercial and city center sites residential projects, as well as develops smaller-scale consented and de-risked residential sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.