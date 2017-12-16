Urban Outfitters (URBN) Given News Impact Score of 0.21

News stories about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the apparel retailer an impact score of 48.7040516461911 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on URBN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ URBN ) traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,128,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,904. The firm has a market cap of $3,497.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $892.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.81%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

