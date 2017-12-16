Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) VP Charles Scott Greene Sells 3,299 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Charles Scott Greene sold 3,299 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $122,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Scott Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Charles Scott Greene sold 3,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Charles Scott Greene sold 3,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $117,150.00.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 617,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,617. The company has a market cap of $2,245.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.99 million. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.67 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.67 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 393.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets, such as retail, construction and industrial. Its segments include North, South, West, Alternative Materials, International, idX Holdings, Inc (idX) and Corporate divisions.

