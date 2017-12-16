UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stake Lowered by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 6,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.82. 6,293,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,697. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $214,415.88, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $200,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $1,250,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,503.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,310 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

WARNING: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stake Lowered by Perpetual Ltd” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh-stake-lowered-by-perpetual-ltd.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.