United States Oil (USO) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of United States Oil worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of United States Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of United States Oil (NYSEARCA USO) traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 2,070,000 shares of the company traded hands. United States Oil has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

