Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 147.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.8% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP) traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,768,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101,678.59, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Off Wall Street started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS increased their target price on Union Pacific from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

