UMB Financial (UMBF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UMB Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.312343741319 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF ) traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 784,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $3,780.00, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,332 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $100,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian R. Swett sold 1,862 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $136,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

