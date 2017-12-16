UBS Reiterates GBX 5,800 Price Target for British American Tobacco (BATS)

UBS set a GBX 5,800 ($78.06) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 6,100 ($82.10) to GBX 5,900 ($79.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($75.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 6,100 ($82.10) to GBX 5,800 ($78.06) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($80.75) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,400 ($72.68) to GBX 5,340 ($71.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,619 ($75.63).
Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.57) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,967 ($66.85). The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 4,410 ($59.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($75.96).
In other British American Tobacco news, insider Alan Davy bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,816 ($64.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,733.76 ($2,333.46). Also, insider Naresh Sethi sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,898 ($65.92), for a total value of £344,574.30 ($463,760.83). Insiders bought 3,025 shares of company stock worth $15,072,218 in the last ninety days.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).
