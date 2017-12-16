UBS Cuts Western Digital (WDC) Price Target to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by UBS to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.09 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ WDC) traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. 7,159,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,775. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $24,443.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.55. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $393,676.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $834,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,403.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $2,116,143. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Western Digital by 16,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

