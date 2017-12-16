UBS Analysts Give Glencore (GLEN) a GBX 380 Price Target

UBS set a GBX 380 ($5.11) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 450 ($6.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Glencore to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.84) to GBX 300 ($4.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 347 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 396.43 ($5.34).

Shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 362.75 ($4.88). The company had a trading volume of 62,155,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,030,000. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 388.25 ($5.23).

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

