U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $112,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,887.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,319. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2,798.31, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.67.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 69.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.5% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $221,000.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

