Tyme Technologies (TYME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ TYME) traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,496. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.
