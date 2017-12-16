HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ TYME) traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,496. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

WARNING: “Tyme Technologies (TYME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/tyme-technologies-tyme-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-hc-wainwright.html.

In related news, COO Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.