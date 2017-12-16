Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 6,341,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 1,717,023 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2,837.19, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 63.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $105,322.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 144,144 shares of company stock worth $2,652,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 63,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

